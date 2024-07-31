Delhi records over 100 mm rainfall in an hour, 'red' warning issued

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Delhi recorded more than a hundred millimetres of rainfall in one hour, leading to waterlogging in several areas of the national capital and prompting the weather office to issue a 'red' warning.

The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin also included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour.

An extreme amount of precipitation in a short period, specifically 100 mm of rainfall within an hour, is defined by the IMD as a "cloud burst".

There has, however, been no official statement on the situation from weather officials.

Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour.

"Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in the post.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi during the next two hours, the IMD said in a nowcast.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 50 kilometres an hour are also likely at isolated places during this period, it added.

The IMD has advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

It has also issued a 'red' warning, which calls for action and vigilance.

"Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," it said in the advisory.

Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain.

Visuals from south Delhi's Qutub Minar area showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads while traffic police personnel tried to manage vehicular movement.

The traffic police have issued alerts about the routes affected and urged people to plan their journeys accordingly.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal.

The IMD has predicted a wet spell till August 5.