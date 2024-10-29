Delhi records poor air quality with AQI 272 on Tuesday morning

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality on Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 272, an improvement from that AQI of 304 recorded a day ago, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Out of a total of 40 monitoring stations, data from 37 has been shared by the department.

Among these, 10 stations -- Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar -- were in the "very poor" category, while the remaining in the "poor" category.

The city gets blanketed in a layer of smog during the evening and early morning hours.

According to the weather department, the wind speed was calm at 8:30 am.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius, four notch above the season's average while the relative humidity was 85 per cent.

The weather department has forecast clear skies throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.