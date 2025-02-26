Delhi records season’s highest temperature at 32 degrees C

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded the highest temperature of the season so far on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius, six notches above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

This year, February recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, matching the highest temperature recorded on February 27, 2023. In contrast, February 2024 saw a slightly lower maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.9 degrees above normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 86 per cent and 59 per cent throughout the day.

The national capital’s air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 247, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.' The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm with rain on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 26 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SHB ARD ARD