Delhi records season’s highest temperature at 39 degree C

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The national capital recorded the highest temperature of the season till date at 39 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, a Met official said.

The second-highest temperature of the season was recorded on March 26, when the mercury touched 38.9 degrees Celsius, according to weather department data.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the MeT office said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 41 per cent and 22 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast strong surface winds for Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 16 degrees Celsius.

The city's air quality continued in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 217 at 4 pm on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast an improvement in the capital’s air quality, which is expected to shift to the moderate category for the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI NSM HIG