Delhi records season's lowest daytime temperature at 23.5 deg C

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded its lowest daytime temperature of the season at 23.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the weather department.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest of the season so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

On this day last year, the maximum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius, while in 2022, it was 25.4 degrees Celsius, and in 2021, it was 27.4 degrees Celsius.

With cold winds sweeping through the city, Monday brought a winter-like feel to Delhiites, with humidity levels fluctuating between 96 per cent and 76 per cent during the day.

The weather department has predicted dense fog for Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 24 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.