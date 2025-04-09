National

Delhi records season's warmest night at 25.6 degrees C; AQI poor

NewsDrum Desk
A pedestrian on a hot summer day, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the warmest night of the season so far on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky and issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 51 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was at 233.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

