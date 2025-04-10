Delhi records season’s warmest night with temp soaring to 40 deg C, rain predicted

New Delhi: The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorm on Thursday in the national capital, following a warm night with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius, nearly six notches above normal and the highest of the season so far.

Parts of the city reported both warm and very warm night conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, a “warm night” is declared when the maximum temperature remains 40 degrees Celsius or more, and the minimum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees celsius above normal.

A “very warm night” is declared when the minimum temperature departure exceeds 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The city's minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, released on Thursday, was 5.9 degrees above normal -- breaking Wednesday’s record of 25.6 degrees -- making it the highest minimum temperature in April in the last three years, according to official data.

In both 2024 and 2023, the minimum temperature in April did not touch 25 degrees celsius. The highest minimum temperature recorded in April 2024 was 24 degrees, while in 2023 it was 23.6 degrees.

In 2022, the highest minimum temperature in April was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 243, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.