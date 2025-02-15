Delhi records second-hottest day of season as mercury touches 28.6 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi witnessed the second-hottest day of the season on Saturday as the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The hottest day of the season was recorded on February 11, when the maximum temperature was 29.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast mist for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 84 per cent and 45 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an AQI reading of 183 at 7 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT RC