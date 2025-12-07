Delhi records 'very poor' air; IMD predicts cold wave

New Delhi: Delhi recorded "very poor" air quality on Sunday morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 am stood at 302, with 26 stations across the city reporting "very poor" levels.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cold wave for the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, which is 1.6 notches below normal, while the relative humidity in the morning touched 100 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected at 22 to 24 degrees Celsius later in the day, the IMD said.