Delhi records 'very poor' air quality; foggy conditions likely to persist

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A dense fog enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning, even as the air quality stayed in the 'very poor' category.

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 355 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has forecast foggy conditions for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.