Delhi records warm day at 28.4 degrees Celsius, AQI in 'poor' category

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a warm Friday as the maximum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches above normal, while the air quality remained in the "poor" category at 209.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

For Saturday, the weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist during the morning hours, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

Station-wise data showed that Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 3 notches above normal, followed by Lodi Road at 28.6 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal.

The Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, while Palam recorded 23.6 degrees Celsius.

On the air quality front, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 198.

According to the CPCB's SAMEER app, during the evening hours, 22 stations were in the ‘poor’ category, 15 stations in the ‘moderate’ category, and one station in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

In the morning hours, the air quality was also recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am on Friday, with an AQI reading of 184, CPCB data showed.

The air quality is likely to be in the Poor category from February 21 to 23, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal.

The Ridge station reported a minimum of 13.3 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius. PTI MSJ SGV SHS