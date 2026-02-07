Delhi records warm day with max temp of 25.1 degrees Celsius, AQI in poor category

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhi witnessed a warm day on Saturday as the maximum temperature settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, around two notches above normal, while the air quality remained in the poor category at 227.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, around two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Station-wise data showed that Lodhi Road recorded the highest maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above normal.

Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 25.1 degrees Celsius each, 1.8 degrees and 1.2 degrees above normal, respectively.

Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches above normal, while Palam recorded 23.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees below normal.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 10.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal.

Palam and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius each, 0.2 degrees above normal and 0.5 degrees below normal respectively, while Ridge recorded 11.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal.

For Sunday, the weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky with mist during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius and 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On the air quality front, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 227.

According to CPCB's SAMEER app, during the evening hours, 26 stations were in the poor category and 12 stations in the moderate category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality is likely to remain in the poor category from February 8 to February 10.

In the morning hours, the air quality was also recorded in the poor category at 9 am on Saturday, with an AQI reading of 214, CPCB data showed. PTI SGV SHS