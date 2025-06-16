Delhi weather today: IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, gusty winds

New Delhi: Delhi experienced a warm start to the week on Monday, with the minimum temperature rising to 29 degrees Celsius, nine notches higher than Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department reported no rainfall in the last 24 hours, and humidity was measured at 68 per cent at 8:30 am.

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early Sunday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat that gripped Delhi over the past few days.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius during the day on Monday.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital until Wednesday, forecasting light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50-60 kmph.

The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.