Delhi records warmer-than-usual day, night; AQI in 'poor' category

New Delhi, March 9 (PTI) Delhi experienced a warm day on Monday, with temperatures significantly above normal throughout the city, and the morning was also warmer than usual, according to the Meteorological Department.

At Safdarjung, the city's base station, the maximum temperature touched 35.3 degrees Celsius, nearly 7 degrees above normal, making the afternoon feel warm. Similar conditions were recorded across other stations, with Ridge at 36.1 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 35.5 degrees Celsius, and Lodhi Road at 35 degrees Celsius.

The national capital recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season at 19 degrees Celsius during the morning, which is 5 degrees above the seasonal norm. Palam recorded a minimum of 18.8 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius, over 5 degrees above normal.

Despite the warm conditions, no rainfall was recorded anywhere in the Delhi region during the day, keeping skies clear and allowing temperatures to climb steadily.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 209 in the ‘poor’ category, remaining at par with the morning reading, which was 206 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Delhi's air quality is likely to settle in the 'moderate' category for the next six days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).