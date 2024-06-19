Delhi records warmest night in 14 years at 35.2 degrees Celsius, spike in heatstroke casualties

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi recorded its warmest night in at least 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling more than eight notches above normal at 35.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature was recorded 4.8 notches above the season's average at 43.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous warmest night in Delhi was recorded on June 3, 2010, when the minimum temperature had soared to 34.7 degrees Celsius.

An IMD official said the books of Delhi's benchmark Safdarjung observatory were analysed till 1969 to ascertain this record.

"With this, the minimum temperature in Delhi has reached an all-time high for the month of June. Delhi is on an 'orange' alert due to the prevailing heatwave conditions," the official added.

Temperatures in the city have remained above 40 degrees Celsius since May 12. In these 36 days, the city recorded 16 days when the mercury reached or surpassed 45 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

Late on Wednesday, Delhi is likely to experience a duststorm or thunderstorm or lightning with very light rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour, the IMD forecast said.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief from the high temperatures. On Thursday, the city may witness light rainfall, induced by a fresh western disturbance.

Hospitals in Delhi are witnessing a spike in heatstroke casualties as the brutal heat wave continues to sweep the national capital.

At the Centre-run RML Hospital, the authorities received 22 patients in the last two days. There have been five deaths and 12 to 13 patients are on ventilator support.

At the Safdarjung Hospital, there have been a total of 60 heatstroke cases, including 42 who have been admitted. The hospital has reported six casualties, including a 60-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who died on Tuesday.

According to LNJP Hospital authorities, four patients have died due to suspected heatstroke in the last two days. PTI NSM SJJ SZM