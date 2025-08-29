Delhi records wettest August in 15 years with 399.8 mm rainfall

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded its wettest August in the past 15 years, with 399.8 mm of rainfall reported so far, according to data.

This makes it the rainiest August since 2010, when the city received 455.8 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This year’s rainfall has already surpassed last year’s August total of 390.3 mm, which was spread over 17 rainy days and was 67 per cent above the long-period average.

In 2024, Delhi crossed its annual rainfall mark on August 30, clocking an exceptionally high precipitation of 390.3 mm for the month.

So far, 14 rainy days have been recorded this month, and with two more days left, the number may rise further.

In contrast, August 2023 saw just 91.8 mm of rain, while 2022 recorded only 41.6 mm. In 2021, the city received 237 mm during the same month.

The city also recorded three times the normal rainfall in June (243.3 mm) and almost normal rainfall in July (203.7 mm), the data showed.

Delhi has already surpassed its seasonal average rainfall for the monsoon, which spans from June 1 to September 30.

The monsoon arrived in the city in late June, and since then, it has received over 750 mm of rain, pushing it close to the annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm.

According to the IMD, rainfall is classified as “light” when it is up to 15.5 mm, “moderate” when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, “heavy” when it is between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, and “very heavy” when it exceeds 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, on Friday, rains lashed parts of the national capital, with more showers expected during the day.

However, no warning has been issued by the weather department so far.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 63.7 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road logged 36.6 mm and Aya Nagar 11.8 mm, according to IMD data.