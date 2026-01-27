Delhi records wettest January in 4 years; sharp dip in temperatures, air quality

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Delhi recorded its highest January rainfall in four years since 2022 as heavy rain and thunderstorms battered parts of the national capital on Tuesday, dragging temperatures down sharply and, unusually, triggering a sudden deterioration in air quality, which plunged into the 'very poor' category. With the latest spell of rain, Delhi's monthly total rainfall for January has risen to 24 mm, making it the highest January total since 2022. The wettest January day in recent years remains January 8, 2022, when the city recorded 40.6 mm of rainfall. This month, Delhi received 19.8 mm of rainfall on January 23, and Tuesday's spell added 4.2 mm at Safdarjung, along with a trace of rain at other stations till 5.30 pm, taking the cumulative January rainfall to 24 mm, the highest for the month in four years, barring the 2022 peak event. At Safdarjung, considered Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.0 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal. "Although the conditions for a cold day were met, with the maximum temperature dropping 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal and the minimum falling below 10 degrees Celsius, the day cannot be classified as a cold day, as temperatures are expected to rise again tomorrow. This is the first day of satisfying the criteria," an IMD official said. According to IMD observations, the average rainfall recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on January 27 stood at 4.2 mm at Safdarjung, 14.6 mm at Palam, 3.4 mm at Lodi Road, 14.4 mm at Ridge and 4.0 mm at Ayanagar, while no rainfall was recorded at any station in the preceding 24 hours till 8.30 am. Between the 2.30 pm-5.30 pm spell, rainfall tapered off, with Palam receiving 0.6 mm, Ridge 1.2 mm, Ayanagar 0.1 mm and Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm, while most other stations reported no rain. No rainfall data was available from Pusa and Najafgarh during the period. During the 11.30 am-2.30 pm period, rainfall intensified at some stations, with Palam recording 10.6 mm, Ridge 10.2 mm, Safdarjung 4.2 mm, Lodi Road 3.4 mm and Ayanagar 3.8 mm. In the 8.30 am-11.30 am slots, Palam recorded 3.4 mm, Ridge 3.0 mm and Pitampura 2.0 mm, while Janakpuri received 1.5 mm, Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm and Ayanagar 0.1 mm. Safdarjung and Lodi Road reported only a trace. According to station-wise data, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees Celsius below normal, and a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal. Lodi Road recorded a maximum of 16.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge 15.5 degrees Celsius and 8.7 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius and 8.2 degrees Celsius. No rainfall was recorded at any station in the preceding 24 hours till 8.30 am. A yellow alert was issued at 4.45 pm, valid till 7.45 pm, for North Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahdara, East Delhi, North East Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi and South East Delhi. In the morning hours, the IMD issued a red alert at 11.10 am for North West Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi, Outer North Delhi and parts of Central Delhi, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds and the possibility of hail. A red alert indicates that authorities and residents need to take action as severe weather is expected, while an orange alert advises people to stay prepared and cautious. A yellow alert is issued when the public is advised to stay updated. For Wednesday, the minimum temperature is expected to rise to 12 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is set to increase to 18 degrees Celsius. The last such intense wet spell was witnessed on January 23, when Delhi recorded the year’s first and highest January rainfall in two years, leading to a sharp dip in temperatures and providing brief relief from high pollution levels. In an unusual development, the air quality worsened during the day despite rainfall, with Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI settling in the 'very poor' category at 336, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

By evening, 26 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality, seven were in the 'poor' category, five in 'severe' and one in 'moderate', with Wazirpur recording the worst AQI at 421. According to CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'. Delhi transport contributed 13.2 per cent to the city's pollution load, followed by Delhi and peripheral industries at 9.2 per cent, residential sources at 3.5 per cent, construction at 1.6 per cent and waste burning at 1.2 per cent, according to the Decision Support System data. Among NCR districts, Ghaziabad contributed the highest share at 13.3 per cent, followed by Baghpat 8.2 per cent, Gautam Budh Nagar 6.5 per cent and Faridabad 4.2 per cent. According to the air quality warning system, air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from January 28 to January 29, deteriorate to 'very poor' on January 30, and fluctuate between 'very poor' and 'poor' over the subsequent six days. In the morning hours, after a brief spell of cleaner air, pollution levels worsened again, with the AQI recorded at 300 in the 'poor' category. While 23 stations reported 'very poor' air quality, 13 were in the 'poor' category, and three stations recorded 'moderate' air quality, according to data from the SAMEER app. PTI SGV MPL MPL