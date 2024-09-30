Delhi records wettest September in 3 years

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The national capital has recorded its wettest September in three years with a total of 14 rainy days, according to data from the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) defines a 'rainy day' as a day when the city records 2.5 mm or more of rainfall.

The weather department said the city recorded only 10 rainy days in September 2023 and 11 in 2022. This year, Delhi saw 14 rainy days in September.

The data showed during September, Delhi registered 192.5 mm of rainfall, significantly surpassing the normal average of 123.5 mm, marking a 56 per cent increase.

During the entire monsoon season, the city received an impressive 1029.9 mm of rainfall, far exceeding the seasonal average of 640.4 mm by 61 per cent, the IMD said.

The average maximum and minimum temperatures in September were recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius and 24.7 degrees Celsius, it added.

Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, they said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 85 and 64 per cent.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear sky on Tuesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius.

The city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm was in the “moderate” category with a reading of 127, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 “very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe." PTI MHS RHL