Delhi Red Fort blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani produced before NIA special court

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jasir Bilal Wani, one of the key accused in the Red Fort blast case, was produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Wani was produced by the agency as the seven-day NIA custody granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 27 was set to end on Wednesday.

A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Wani, allegedly a close aide of suicide bomber Umar, was arrested for providing technical support in modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly November 10 car blast that killed 13 people near Red Fort in Delhi. PTI MDB AMJ AMJ