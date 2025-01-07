Delhi: Refused pay hike, bike showroom staff steals Rs 6 lakh from workplace; held

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 20-year-old youth employed with a bike showroom for allegedly stealing Rs 6 lakh and electronic items from his workplace after his request for a salary hike was turned down, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have recovered Rs 5 lakh and two expensive cameras from Hasan Khan, the accused, and efforts are on to recover the remaining stolen items, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said.

The incident occurred on December 31 when Rs 6 lakh in cash and several electronic items were stolen from the showroom at Naraina in west Delhi, the DCP said.

During probe, police identified Khan as the prime suspect after scanning more than 100 CCTV footage and questioning the other showroom staff, the officer said.

Khan, a technical staff employed with the showroom for more than a year, used his skills to snap power supply at his workplace in a bid to evade identification.

"He also wore a helmet while committing the theft to conceal his identity. During interrogation, Khan admitted to committing the crime, claiming he was upset after the showroom management turned down his request for a salary hike," the DCP said. PTI BM ARI