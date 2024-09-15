Delhi registers year's first dengue death

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Delhi has registered its first dengue death of the year amid a rise in cases of the vector-borne disease in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

A 54-year-old man died of dengue at Lok Nayak Hospital last week, senior hospital officials told PTI.

The man, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi, was admitted to the hospital on August 27. He was declared dead on September 8, according to official records.

"The patient died due to dengue last week," a senior official said.

This year, more than 650 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital, according to Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials.

In 2023, Delhi recorded 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths.

The civic body stopped releasing weekly reports on dengue cases and deaths ahead of last year's G20 Summit. PTI SJJ SZM