Delhi renames park as 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Udyan' to honour former prime minister

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) On the occasion of the birth centenary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an 11-acre green space in the national capital was formally renamed 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavana Udyan' on Wednesday.

The park was renamed by Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, dedicating it to the former prime minister.

"Sadbhavna Udyan, located on Ring Road, will now be known as 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sadbhavna Udyan'. This park, dedicated to Atal ji's thoughts, his decency and his spirit of national service, will become a medium for the youth to think, learn and understand Atal ji," Chief Minister Gupta said in a tweet in Hindi.

During the event, both the governor and the chief minister purchased entry tickets and urged residents of Delhi to visit the park with their families and make use of the new recreational space.

Located along Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), parallel to the historic Walled City, the park features formal lawns, white marble walkways, shaded seating and eating areas, baradaris, sculpted fountains, public conveniences, and open recreational zones.

"One of its key attractions is a large sculpture depicting five white horses guided by a sarathi, symbolising leadership, momentum, and progress. The sculpture is set amid a water body with fountains, adding to the park's visual appeal. A statue or bust of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be installed at the park in the near future," DDA said in a statement.

The park also houses four Yakshini sculptures by Padma Vibhushan awardee sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, installed along the linear lawns. A clock tower is currently under construction, and a food van facility is proposed near the parking area to enhance visitor amenities.

The project includes three parks spread across 35 acres over a 1.7-kilometre stretch. Kranti Udyan, the first in the series, was inaugurated earlier this year, DDA further added.

Developed under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, the park is part of a larger landscape redevelopment project along Mahatma Gandhi Marg aimed at decongesting Kartavya Path lawns. PTI SSM HIG HIG