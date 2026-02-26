Delhi reords high of 30.2 deg C, AQI improves to 'moderate'

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while relative humidity stood at 26 per cent at 5:30 pm, the IMD said.

On the pollution front, the air quality improved to "moderate" at 7 pm on Thursday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 200, moving from the “poor” AQI recorded on Wednesday at 228, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between zero and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'. PTI BM BM ARI ARI