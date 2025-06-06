Delhi reports 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, active case tally at 592

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 30 new COVID-19 infections taking the count of active cases to 592, according to Union Health Ministry data released on Friday.

The number of fatalities since January 1 stands at seven, with no fresh deaths recorded since Thursday.

Active cases across India stand at 5,364, with four deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, ministry data shows.

In view of the rising cases, the Centre is conducting mock drills to check facility-level preparedness for COVID-19.

All states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines in view of rising cases of COVID-19.