Delhi reports more than 21,500 missing persons till Nov 15: Police data

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A total of 21,591 people were reported missing in Delhi till November 15 this year, of whom 13,072 were female, and 8,519 were male, according to data shared by the Delhi Police.

Women and girls continued to be a large part of the missing persons list, accounting for around 60 per cent of all cases recorded up to mid-November, it showed.

Police data showed that the figure marked a sharp increase from the 19,682 people missing till October 15, an addition of 1,909 cases, or a 10 per cent rise, within a month.

During the period, 1,155 females and 754 males were newly reported missing.

According to the data, the youngest age group, children between 0 and 8, registered a total of 339 missing cases till November 15, of which 136 (40 per cent) were girls and 203 (60 per cent) were boys. Police traced 192 children in this category, while 147 remain untraced.

Compared to October 15, when 304 children in this age group went missing, the figure rose by 35 cases. Missing girls increased from 124 to 136, while missing boys went up from 180 to 203, it said. The data showed that children aged between 8 and 12 going missing saw a notable increase.

The total missing count in the age group reached 422 cases by November 15, including 143 girls (34 per cent) and 279 boys (66 per cent). Of them, police traced 332, while 90 remain untraced, the data updated on November 27 showed.

This was an increase of 39 cases from the 383 missing children recorded in this group on October 15. Missing girls rose from 127 to 143, and boys from 256 to 279 during one month, it added.

Children aged 12 to 18 recorded the largest spike among minors, with total missing cases rising to 4,535. This included 3,548 girls (78 per cent) and 987 boys (22 per cent). Police traced 3,215 teenagers, while 1,320 remain untraced.

Compared to October 15, when 4,167 teenagers were missing, there was an increase of 368 cases. The category saw a rise of 290 missing girls (3,258 to 3,548) and 78 missing boys (909 to 987), making teenage girls the most affected section among minors.

Overall, the number of missing children (0-18 years) in Delhi rose to 5,341 till November 15. Of them, 3,872 (72 per cent) were girls, and 1,469 (28 per cent) were boys. Police traced 3,739 children, while 1,602 remain untraced.

On October 15, the total stood at 4,854, indicating an increase of 487 cases. Missing girls rose from 3,509 to 3,872, while missing boys increased from 1,345 to 1,469, the official figures claimed.

The biggest increase, however, was among adults.

The number of missing adults (above 18) climbed to 16,295 by November 15, comprising 9,245 women (57 per cent) and 7,050 men (43 per cent). Police traced 8,782 adults, and 7,513 remain untraced.

This figure had been 14,828 on October 15, down by 1,467 cases.

The number of missing women increased from 8,408 to 9,245, while missing men rose from 6,420 to 7,050. The data shows that adult women continued to form the majority of new missing cases in November.

The sharp uptick across all age brackets, young children, pre-teens, teenagers and adults, collectively contributed to the overall addition of 1,909 missing persons within 30 days.

Across most categories, females not only formed the majority of the missing persons but also accounted for the majority of newly reported cases in November.

In the teenage group alone, girls made up nearly 80 per cent of the new additions.

By November 15, the police had traced 12,521 people across age groups, while 9,070 remain untraced; of them, 1,602 are children and 7,513 adults.

A decadal analysis (2015 to 2025) showed that 2,53,683 people went missing in Delhi over the past 10 years.

Of them, 1,43,192 were female, and 1,10,491 were male.

During the same period, 1,94,259 people were traced — 1,09,709 female and 84,550 male. PTI SGV VN VN