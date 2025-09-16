Delhi requests UP govt to supply additional Ganga water

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) In a bid to boost its water production capacity, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has requested neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to supply additional Ganga water in exchange for treated water from Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

Over the past five years, Delhi's water production has increased from an average of 927 million gallons per day (MGD) in 2020–21 to around 990–1,000 MGD in 2024.

However, the city's water demand stands at approximately 1,290 MGD, according to the latest Economic Survey — a gap the DJB is yet to bridge.

"We have requested the UP government to provide around 50 MGD of raw water. In return, we have offered them 100 MGD of treated water. No decision has been made yet, and talks are ongoing," a DJB official said.

The DJB has proposed supplying sewage treatment plant (STP) treated water to UP, which can be used for horticulture in parks and gardens, and even for certain agricultural purposes, he added.

Currently, Delhi receives around 240 MGD of raw water through the Upper Ganga Canal, which is processed at two water treatment plants, Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar, supplying water to parts of South Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi government has also initiated work on a new water policy, aimed at upgrading the capital’s ageing infrastructure, increasing water production, and ensuring equitable distribution across all regions.

Officials said the DJB has been instructed to review studies conducted over the past 10 to 15 years concerning water supply, transportation, and management.

"Delhi is a largely urbanised city with a huge and growing population, which needs consistent water supply and sewage treatment. The last Delhi Water Policy was finalised nearly nine years ago in 2016, which outlined a future action plan," an official said.

Apart from increasing water production, the DJB is also exploring measures to reduce transmission losses, he added. PTI SSM HIG