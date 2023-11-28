Delhi RERA withdraws order banning registration of new property after meeting LG Saxena

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority withdrew its September order directing sub registrars not to register properties in violation of building bylaws, hours after its top brass met Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday, officials said.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Saxena met the chairman and members of Delhi RERA along with the chief secretary and divisional commissioner at Raj Niwas over the issue.

"The LG impressed upon and requested the RERA to revisit its order in view of the hardship it is causing to common people in Delhi," said a Raj Niwas official.

A fresh order issued by Delhi RERA secretary stated, “Considering the various facts on record, the Authority has decided to withdraw its order dated 11.09.2023 with immediate effect." During the meeting with RERA chairman and members, the LG brought to their notice the "acute problems and harassment" being faced by the residents of Delhi in a wide ranging discussion regarding the "repercussion of its order", the Raj Niwas official said.

Advertisment

The Delhi RERA had in its order on September 11 directed the sub registrars to refrain from registering additional dwelling units on a plot, constructed beyond the number of units permitted as per its size.

It had also directed that all building plans sanctioned after September 15, 2023, must clearly indicate the total number of dwelling units that can be constructed on a plot with each dwelling marked separately in the plan.

After the circulation of the Delhi RERA order, the sub registrars of revenue department stopped registration of properties, although senior government officers claimed no order to this effect was issued by the department.

Advertisment

The Raj Niwas official said that the LG had received representations and complaints from MPs, MLAs, municipal councillors, civil society organisations, as well as general public on the problems faced in registration of sale deeds for properties being sold and bought.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva who had earlier raised the issue welcomed withdrawal of the RERA order saying the LG has fulfilled the hopes of Delhiites by getting it revoked.

The September order of Delhi RERA had stated that as per the Unified Building Bylaws, 2016, and the Supreme Court order of March 14, 2008, the number of dwelling units was fixed to just three in case of plots measuring up to 50 square metres and four in case of plot sizes above 50-250 square metres.

The number of dwelling units of other plot sizes measuring up to 3,750 square metres and above were also fixed in the order. PTI VIT KVK KVK