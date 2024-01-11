Delhi: Resident welfare associations to light diyas, hold programmes for Ram Mandir ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The resident welfare associations in several parts of the city are planning to light diyas and hold different programmes in their respective societies for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

RWA Model Town Resident Society president Sanjay Gupta said they are planning to organise a yoga session on January 22.

"We will hold a programme 'bhajan sandhya' on January 21 evening. Next morning, we will organise a yoga session in our society. We will also distribute around five packets of diyas to every residents and will urge them to light those diyas in their houses. The RWA will also light diyas in the society," Gupta said.

BS Vohra, the president of East Delhi RWA Joint Front Federation, said the diyas will be illuminated in many areas.

"We will hold a meeting with the members to finalise what should be done. However, diyas will be lighten in the eastern parts of the city and it will be celebrated like Diwali," Vohra said.

A Defence Colony Trade Association member stated that a temple inside the market would be decked up with flowers.

"This will be celebrated with full enthusiasm. We will decorate a temple inside the Defence Colony market with flowers and lights. We have also planned to light candles in the area. The decision of offering community kitchen is yet to be taken," he said.

However, several other resident welfare association members have said they are not imposing anything to the residents through the RWA.

In Dilshad Colony, the area which comes under the northeastern part of the national capital, the RWA said they have asked the residents to do whatever they want in their own capacity. They are not bound by the RWA with any compulsion.

Meanwhile, a member of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) from north Delhi also stated the residents are free to celebrate it according their belief. The RWA has not decided to do anything regarding this as of now. However, the residents can celebrate it the way they want either by lighting diyas, candles or by decoration.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. PTI NIT AS AS