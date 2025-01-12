'Delhi residents living amid sewage,' says Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Residents of Delhi are living surrounded with sewage under the AAP government, which has failed to give them clean water and a clean river, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has said.

During a podcast with former member of Rajya Sabha ‭Vinay Sahasrabuddhe‬, who is also a BJP member, Saxena said the Delhi‭ Jal Board spent Rs‬ 28,000‭ crore in capital expenditure over seven years, a sum enough to replace every pipeline in the city. ‬ "The‭ people of Delhi are being forced to live amidst sewage water under the AAP‬ government's rule,‬"‭ Saxena said, adding, it is the responsibility of every state to provide clean water, a healthy environment, good roads, and better living conditions to its people. ‬ "‭Yet, it is unfortunate that Delhi is now the most polluted city in the world, with mountains of garbage, polluted water, and much more," he said.

The Centre's representative in the city said the Yamuna, which should be a lifeline for the people, is "so heavily polluted that one cannot even stand near it, let alone touch the water."‬ ‭ ‬ ‭The LG said despite being the national capital, there are areas in Delhi where people go without water for 7-8 days, relying solely on water tankers during the period.

He said the distribution of water is so unequal that people in affluent areas receive 560 litres of water per person per day, while those in slums are limited to only 20 litres. ‬ In many parts of the city, sewage and drinking water pipes run parallel, and due to leaks, sewage water gets mixed with potable water, he said. ‬ ‭ ‬ ‭ Saxena said he was shocked at the city‬'s‭ drainage system.

"The Delhi Jal Board had incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 28,000 crore over the past 7 years, an amount sufficient to replace every pipeline in Delhi, yet the city continues to suffer," he said. ‬ ‭ ‬ Saxena said he was surprised when he found that Arvind Kejriwal – who governed Delhi for close to 10 years — was "unaware of 57-km the Najafgarh drain." PTI NIT VN VN