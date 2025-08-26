Delhi: Residents near UER-2 toll plaza hold protest to seek exemption

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Residents of villages around outer Delhi's Mundka staged a brief protest near a toll plaza on the Urban Extension Road (UER)-2 on Tuesday, demanding exemption from toll charges for locals, officials said.

According to police, around 50 to 60 people from Mundka and adjoining areas had also gathered at the toll plaza on Monday and halted its operations to press for their demands.

"The villagers are seeking free passage for those living in close proximity to the toll plaza. They wanted to meet National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials with their demands," a senior police officer said.

Teams from the local police station were deployed to maintain law and order. The protesters dispersed after a brief interaction with officials, police said.

DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma said the gathering was more of a discussion than a protest, as the villagers wanted to convey their concerns directly to NHAI authorities. PTI SHB BM SSJ SHB KVK KVK