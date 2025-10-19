Delhi: Residents protest outside Brahmaputra housing complex after fire, seek compensation

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Residents of Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi, where a massive fire broke out on Saturday, organised a sit-in protest outside the complex, demanding compensation for their destroyed possessions and seeking clarity on relief measures for those affected.

Purnima, a resident of the complex, told PTI on Sunday that several families spent the night in distress after the incident. "Some of us slept on the grass outside in the garden. A few went up to their houses but could not sleep and tried to rest in areas that were not affected by the fire," she said.

She added that residents were afraid to use electrical appliances due to the damage caused by the fire. "We still don't have power in some parts. We are scared to turn on our fans or refrigerators because everything was under so much heat," she said.

Purnima explained the damage extended to daily essentials. "We have lost our day-to-day items -- food, rice, wheat, cooking stoves, everything we use in our kitchens and everyday life. They gave a few of us some immediate help, but how will that be enough? Everything we lost was earned with years of hard work," she said.

She added that some families were already under financial strain. "A few of us had weddings of our children lined up, and some had just started sending their children to school. There were so many expenses ahead, and then this incident happened. We expect that the government and authorities will compensate us fairly," she said.

Tumpa Adhikari, another resident who has been living in the complex for 15 years, said she was at work when the fire started. "My younger daughter, who is six, was at home. I got a call from my sister-in-law saying there was a fire. A few neighbours rushed in and somehow managed to bring my children out safely," she said.

Adhikari said the incident left families fearful and uncertain about the future. "We were terrified that day. Now we need some assurance that we will be helped to rebuild our lives. Many of us work for MPs who serve people. We also need support at this time," she said.

Residents claimed the fire began in the parking area of the complex, where furniture and other inflammable materials were stored.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 1.22 pm on Saturday, and the blaze was brought under control by 2.10 pm after 14 fire tenders were sent to the spot, officials said.

Residents have alleged that non-functional fire safety systems and poor maintenance worsened the situation. "There were many instances of poor maintenance, and when we checked the fire hoses, there was no water," one of them said. PTI SGV SLB MPL MPL