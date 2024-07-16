Delhi residents to face water supply disruption on July 18

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Water supply in several parts of Delhi will be disrupted on Thursday for 12 hours due to the shutdown of a sluice valve near Radisson Blu Hotel, the Delhi Jal Board said in a statement.

The areas affected due to the disruption from 9 am to 9 pm include GH-1 Milansar Apartment, GH-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh B Block, GH-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar, GH-5&7 to GH-14, Sundar Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village, and adjoining areas.

According to the statement, residents will face a water supply disruption on Thursday due to the shutdown of a 600mm diameter sluice valve near the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The DJB urged residents in these areas to store a sufficient quantity of water. PTI NSM HIG HIG