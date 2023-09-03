Delhi: Revenue Minister Atishi pulls up officials over 'non-payment' of salaries to civil defence volunteers

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has pulled up officials over the alleged non-payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers for the last several months.

Atishi has instructed the principal secretary (revenue) to release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers within a week, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government on Sunday.

In the orders given to the principal secretary (revenue), the minister has stressed the need for immediate coordination with the finance department to expedite the process of disbursing salaries to the civil defence volunteers.

"It has come to my attention that despite their service in various government departments, civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries for the past several months. This situation is alarming and should be addressed immediately," she has said.

The revenue minister further said the role played by the civil defence volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic was extraordinary. They assisted millions of Delhi residents as well as supported the government in mobilising people and delivering relief services to those in need.

Additionally, she mentioned that when the national capital faced floods recently, the role of the civil defence volunteers was of utmost importance. They worked diligently in every relief camp, delivering relief supplies to the affected people and organising facilities for them, she said.

Despite being on duty during such critical times, not releasing their salaries is not appropriate, the minister noted. PTI SLB RC