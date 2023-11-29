Delhi Ridge not property of forest dept, belongs to citizens: HC

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Affirming that the Ridge here was not the property of the forest department but belonged to citizens, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up officials for constructing a six-to-eight feet wide path there without due approvals.

Justice Jasmeet Singh underscored that the forest department was only a custodian and preserver of the forest area in the national capital and asked the officials to place before the court the entire record pertaining to the construction of the passage in the Central Ridge.

"Ridge is not the proprietary property of the forest department. You are only a custodian of our rights. you can't deal with it in a cursory manner. You are not the owner of the Ridge. You are required for conservation of things existing at the Ridge which belongs to the citizens of the country, especially Delhi," the court observed.

Considered the lungs of the national capital, the Ridge is an extension of the Aravalli Hill range in Delhi and is a rocky, hilly and forested area. It has been divided into four zones - south, south-central, central and north - due to administrative reasons. These four zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectares.

Amici curiae advocates Gautam Narayan, Aditya N Prasad and Prabhsahay Kaur, who assist the court in the present matter concerning forest cover and conservation of the Ridge, informed that besides a road leading to the ISRO station inside the Central Ridge, there was another six-to-eight feet path which was built without any approval.

The Delhi government counsel said while there was no prior permission for the path which was used to undertake certain conservation activities, the matter has now been sent to the Ridge Management Board for sanction.

The court observed that the conduct of the official concerned, in first constructing the passage and then seeking an "ex-post facto sanction", was prima facie in violation of an order of the Supreme Court and directed that the trail be removed and restored if the permission is not accorded by December 15.

"They are not the owner of the Ridge. Why are they behaving like this? It is for the people of Delhi," the court questioned as it asserted that the Ridge was not the "personal fiefdom" of the forest department officials.

The court also asked the Delhi government counsel to seek instructions by Thursday on the forest department holding the "walk with wildlife" event next month inside a notified sanctuary in the Southern Ridge after the same was flagged by the amici curiae.

"How can a car go (inside the sanctuary)? This is not Santiago or Masai Mara," remarked the court as it expressed its concerns over the proposed ‘walkathon’, 'cyclothon', ‘half marathon’ and ‘jungle on wheels’ events in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

It also said the forest officials "cannot go around granting permissions" when the Ridge did not belong to it.

The Delhi government lawyer said the law permitted the officials to allow activities for tourism and the event would sensitise people about the Ridge.

The amici curiae also pointed out that the satellite images from February 2022 to April this year showed that a green patch in the Central Ridge had turned into a bald patch. The court asked the government counsel to file a status report in this regard.

With respect to the furnishing of information regarding the status of all deemed forests in the city, the court said the forest department cannot claim "helplessness" in collecting the data because the different land-owning agencies were not providing the same.

"The department is meant only to protect forests. It does not have to do anything else. You should know (details of deemed forests) at the back of your hand," the court said.

The court asked the government lawyer to file a status report on the presence of deemed forests on ground, action taken against its depletion and the constitution of a committee to oversee their preservation. PTI ADS SMN