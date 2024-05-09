Delhi Ridge: SC asks Centre, others to respond to CEC report

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to file their responses to a "shocking" report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) which said five per cent area of the Ridge in the national capital was under encroachment.

Advertisment

The Ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky, hilly and forested area. It has been divided into four zones- south, south-central, central and north- for administrative reasons. These four zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectares.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, which was hearing the matter, noted that advocate K Parameshwar, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae, has placed on record the CEC report.

"The report depicts a very shocking state of affairs," the bench said.

Advertisment

The amicus said the report contains the details of encroachment in the Ridge and the figures are quite shocking.

He said as per the report, the Ridge was being increasingly used for non-forestry purposes.

"It further shows that five per cent area is under encroachment and the rate of diversion is also on the rise at four per cent…," the bench said.

"Therefore, we direct the Union of India, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the DDA to file their responses to the present report on or prior to July 10," it said and posted the matter for further hearing on July 24. PTI ABA ABA SK SK