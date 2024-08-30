Delhi riots 2020: HC lists for Oct 9 pleas for hate speech FIRs against political leaders

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday listed for hearing on October 9 a batch of petitions concerning the February 2020 riots here, including those seeking FIRs against certain political leaders for alleged hate speeches.

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh said the petitions, filed in the aftermath of the communal violence in north-east Delhi, needed to be heard, while questioning whether some of the reliefs sought in them have "run its course" at this stage.

The bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, asked the parties to file written submissions and also directed that the order of the Supreme Court in another case seeking FIR for alleged hate speeches by political leaders be placed on record.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

Several petitions are pending in the high court in relation to the riots.

Besides seeking FIR against political leaders for alleged hate speeches, certain petitions also seek constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence and FIRs against police officers allegedly involved in the violence.

Petitioner Ajay Gautam has prayed for an NIA probe under the anti-terror law UAPA to find out the "anti-national forces" behind the agitations.

The PIL by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq has sought registration of FIRs for alleged hate speeches against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma in the backdrop of the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Petitioner Lawyers Voice has sought the registration of hate speech FIRs against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, former AIMIM MLA Warris Pathan, Mehmood Pracha, Harsh Mander, Mufti Mohammad Ismail, Swara Bhasker, Umar Khalid, former Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil and others.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in its PIL, has sought setting up of an SIT to hold an independent probe into the riots.

Police earlier said it had already created three SITs under the crime branch and there was no evidence till now that its officers were involved in the violence or that political leaders instigated or participated in it.

In its response, it also said that its investigation prima facie revealed that it was not a case of any sporadic or spontaneous violence "but appears to be a part of a well thought of conspiracy to destabilise the harmony in the society".

Authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or favour and in a professional manner to control law and order situation in the affected areas and to save life and property during the riots, police has claimed.

In April, it had told the high court that it registered 757 FIRs in relation to the violence and that investigation was pending in 273 cases and trial was pending in 250.

The Supreme Court, in an order of December 2021, had requested the high court to dispose of expeditiously, preferably within three months, a plea seeking registration of FIRs against some politicians for their alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to the riots.