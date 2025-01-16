Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain released from Tihar jail to file nomination for polls

New Delhi: Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain left Tihar jail on Thursday morning to file nomination papers for the Delhi polls after the high court granted him custody parole, jail sources said.

"He was released from the jail under heavy security cover of the Delhi Police. He left the jail at around 9.15 am," said the source.

Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party former AAP councillor, has been fielded by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from the Mustafabad constituency for the February 5 Assembly polls.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted custody parole to Hussain in a riots-related murder case to enable him to file nomination papers.

Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead and several injured.