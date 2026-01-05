Delhi riots case: SC imposes 11 conditions on Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, others while granting bail

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday imposed 11 conditions on activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad while granting them bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Following are the conditions imposed on them: *Each of the appellants shall execute a personal bond in the sum of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of the like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court.

*The appellants shall remain within the National Capital Territory of Delhi and shall not leave its territorial limits without prior permission of the trial court. Any request for travel shall disclose reasons and such prayer/request shall be considered by the trial court strictly on its merits.

*The appellants shall surrender their passports, if any, before the trial court. Where no passport exists, an affidavit to that effect shall be filed. The top court directed the respondent to intimate all the immigration authorities in the country not to permit their exit from the country in any manner whatsoever, without permission from the trial court.

*The appellants shall furnish their current residential addresses, contact numbers, and e-mail addresses to the investigating officer as well as to the trial court. The appellants shall not change their place of residence or contact particulars without giving at least seven days' prior written intimation to the investigating officer and the trial court.

*Each of the appellants, namely Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed, shall personally appear twice a week, that is on Monday and Thursday between 10 am and 12 noon, before the station house officer (SHO) of Police Station Crime Branch at Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi and mark their attendance.

The SHO shall maintain a separate register of attendance in respect of each of these appellants and shall furnish a monthly compliance report to the trial court, which shall be placed on the main record of the case.

*The abovenamed appellants shall not directly or indirectly contact, influence, intimidate or attempt to contact any witness or any person connected with the proceedings, nor shall they associate with or participate in the activities of any group or organization linked to the subject matter of the present FIR/ final report.

*The appellants shall not make or publish or disseminate any information, statement, article or post whether in print, electronic or social media concerning the present case or its participants till conclusion of the trial.

*The appellants shall not participate in any programme or address or attend any gathering, rally or meeting, whether physically or virtually till conclusion of the trial.

*The appellants shall not circulate any post either in electronic form or physical form or circulate any hand bills, posters, banners, etc in any form whatsoever.

*The appellants shall fully cooperate with the trial and shall appear on every date of hearing unless exempted for reasons to be recorded by the trial court to its satisfaction and they shall not exhibit any conduct that has the effect of delaying the proceedings.

*The appellants shall maintain peace and good behaviour throughout and in the event of any offence committed during the pendency of the trial, the prosecution would be at liberty to seek for revocation of the bail granted by filing such application before the trial court and in the event of such application being filed, the trial court shall consider it on its own merits.