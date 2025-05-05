Delhi riots: Court acquits 12 of murder, conspiracy charges

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A local court has acquitted 12 men accused of murder and criminal conspiracy in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

According to the prosecution, the accused were part of a riotous mob that murdered one Hashim Ali on February 26, 2020, in the Gokalpuri area.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said fragments and pieces of circumstantial evidence were insufficient to establish the identity of the accused as part of the mob.

In its 52-page order dated April 30, the judge said, "I find that in the name of circumstantial evidence, there are some fragments and pieces of evidence, which fall much short to point out towards any of the accused persons as member of the culprit mob." The court then acquitted Lokesh Kumar Solanki, Pankaj Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Prince, Jatin Sharma, Himanshu Thakur, Vivek Panchal, Rishabh Chaudhary, Sumit Chaudhary, Tinku Arora, Sandeep and Sahil.

It said the prosecution had relied upon circumstantial evidence as eyewitnesses did not support its case for identifying the accused.

"Unless the identity of members of the culprit mob is established, vicarious liability cannot be fastened upon anyone. No presumption can be raised that some persons identified as part of some mob at some place at some other time period, would also have been part of the mob, which was involved in the incident of murder," it added.

The court also rejected the prosecution's argument that some of the accused persons, who were part of a Whatsapp group called "Kattar Hindu Ekta", had confessed to the murder in their chats.

It said, "Such posts or messages may be put in the group solely with intention of becoming hero in the estimation of other members of the group and it could be a boast also, without truth." The posts cannot not be used as substantive evidence to prove the murder, it added.

An FIR had been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, murder and criminal conspiracy. PTI MNR SZM SZM