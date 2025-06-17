Delhi: Road accidents claim 577 lives in first five months of 2025

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Even as fatal road crashes in the national capital dropped in number during the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the death toll on the city’s roads remains alarmingly high, claiming nearly four lives every day, official data reveals.

According to figures shared by Delhi Police, 2,235 road accidents were reported between January and May this year, resulting in 577 fatalities and 2,187 injuries.

While this marks a slight dip in overall accidents from 2,322 cases and 652 deaths reported during the same period in 2024, the national capital still faces a major challenge in curbing road violence.

Moreover, the total number of people injured in road accidents has seen a gradual increase from 2,106 injured in the first five months of 2024 to 2,187 this year.

March stood out as the deadliest month this year, recording 137 fatal accidents and 139 deaths. Surprisingly, even as April saw fewer fatal crashes, with 91 such accidents, it reported the highest number of injuries -- 476 this year -- indicating a rise in high-impact collisions.

A total of 458 accidents, including 100 fatal ones resulting in 107 deaths and 458 injuries, were recorded in May 2025. The figures in May last year stood slightly higher with 447 total accidents, including 125 fatal resulting in 127 deaths.

While the number of fatal accidents declined by 13.5 per cent this year from the corresponding period last year, coming down from 643 in 2024 to 556 in 2025, the number of people injured has increased, suggesting a change in the nature and possibly severity of non-fatal crashes.

The data also shows that minor accidents, which resulted in small injuries, have slightly risen in 2025 with a total of 1,654 cases compared to 1,634 in 2024. The number of non-injury accidents has halved. 45 such cases were reported in 2024 and the figure this year is just 25. PTI SSJ AS AS