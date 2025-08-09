Delhi: Road beneath Masoodpur flyover in Vasant Kunj caves in

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A part of the road near the Masoodpur flyover in Vasant Kunj caved in on Saturday following the collapse of a wall at an under-construction site of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, officials said.

The Traffic police said the incident occurred near the D-6 area.

The road leading towards Mahipalpur from Fortis Hospital has been closed to traffic, and commuters have been advised to take Aruna Asaf Ali Marg.

"There has been absolutely no damage to any men or material. The road below the Masoodpur flyover near the footpath has been barricaded as a precautionary measure. Restoration work has been started," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC. PTI SHB VN VN