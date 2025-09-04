Delhi: Road caves in on national highway in Alipur; auto driver injured

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A portion of the National Highway 44 in Delhi's Alipur area caved in on Thursday following water leakage, leaving an auto-rickshaw driver with minor injuries, officials said.

Police said the auto driver had hit the crater formed on a flyover.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the road portion collapsed due to leakage of an underground water pipeline.

"The water pipeline was immediately shut down by DJB, and NHAI has promptly diverted the traffic to start restoration work, ensuring minimal inconvenience to the commuters," NHAI said.

The portion of the road was barricaded to prevent more accidents. The flyover leads to GT Karnal road and crosses into the neighbouring state of Haryana.