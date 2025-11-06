Delhi roundabouts to showcase replicas of Ram Mandir, Konark temple by January 2026: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) By January 2026, replicas of the Ayodhya's Ram temple, Odisha’s Konark temple, and other religious and cultural monuments will adorn roundabouts across the national capital, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday.

This is being planned as part of a beautification project undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) covering 41 major roundabouts in the city, he said.

"Through this initiative, the PWD is transforming ordinary roundabouts into extraordinary symbols of pride -- celebrating every state, every tradition, and the spirit of our Armed Forces that keeps the nation strong and united," Verma said. The installations are likely to be completed and ready for inauguration by January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day, sources said. According to the project plan, the roundabouts will highlight the distinctive art, heritage, and traditional elements associated with each state and Union territory.

In addition, the PWD will dedicate select roundabouts to the Indian Armed Forces, symbolising valour, discipline, and sacrifice.

"The designs will feature Rajasthan’s forts and palaces, Odisha’s Konark Sun Temple, Uttar Pradesh’s Ram Mandir, Sikkim’s monasteries, Kerala’s backwater-inspired patterns, Gujarat’s Statue of Unity and the Northeast's bamboo artistry, among others," a government official said. Installations representing the Army, Navy, and Air Force will honour the forces and their unifying role in safeguarding the nation, the official added. The beautification work will include artistic landscaping, advanced lighting systems, sculptural installations, murals, and thematic greenery -- blending traditional aesthetics with modern urban design principles.

"The initiative is expected to enrich Delhi’s visual identity and reinforce its image as a true national capital that reflects the cultural spirit of the entire country," Verma said. PTI SSM SSM ARB KVK KVK