Delhi: Rs 13 crore approved for stray dog sterilisation, vaccination

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to allocate Rs 13 crore for the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs, officials said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at the Standing Committee meeting held on Thursday, which also discussed issues related to cow shelters and monkeys.

The agenda included a proposal for the expenditure of Rs 13 crore for the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs for the 2025–26 period, which was subsequently approved.

Meanwhile, BJP councillor Rajpal Singh called for the development of a monitoring system by the civic body to track the operations of the agencies involved in the sterilisation and vaccination efforts. He suggested that NGOs willing to cooperate should be contacted to enable effective collaboration.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, “A monitoring system should be established to track how agencies are utilising the funds and executing the work. All activities, including payments to agencies and their progress, should be closely monitored to ensure accountability.” Noting that civic agencies should collaborate with interested NGOs in specific zones, he added, for instance, NGOs focusing on the welfare of stray dogs in West Delhi should coordinate and work together for better output.

Another councillor proposed that each MCD zone should have one dedicated centre for sterilisation and vaccination. Additionally, the councillor raised concerns about cow shelters and emphasised the need for better implementation of related measures.

Last week, stray dogs bit coaches from Kenya and Japan in two separate incidents during the World Para Athletics Championships here.

The Supreme Court, on August 11, had directed the authorities to move all stray dogs into shelters across Delhi-NCR, which was later modified on August 22.

The apex court modified its August 11 direction prohibiting the release of stray dogs from dog shelters and said the picked-up canines can be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back in the same area.

A three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath made it clear that this relocation shall not apply to dogs infected or suspected to be infected with rabies, and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The bench directed the municipal authorities to create dedicated feeding spaces where people can feed stray dogs.

It said the feeding areas shall be created by civic bodies, in view of the population and concentration of stray dogs in particular municipal wards. The bench made it clear that feeding of stray dogs shall not be permitted on the streets.