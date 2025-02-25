National

Ruckus in MCD house as AAP, BJP councillors protest over several issues

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi speaks as opposition councillors protest inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

File image of house proceedings in Municipal Corporation of Delhi

New Delhi: Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday as councillors from the AAP and BJP staged protests and raised slogans over several issues.

During the beginning of the House meeting, members from both parties began displaying banners and raising slogans.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors chanted "Gundaagardi nahin chalegi" (thuggery will not be tolerated) and "Jai Bhim," while the BJP supporters countered with slogans like "Arvind Kejriwal, Sharm Karo" and "Mayor, Sharm Karo."

Posters were also displayed inside the House as the protests continued.

