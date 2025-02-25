Delhi: Ruckus in MCD house as AAP, BJP councillors protest over two key proposals

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Chaos erupted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday as councillors from the AAP and BJP engaged in verbal clashes and raised slogans over two key proposals -- a house tax waiver and the regularisation of 12,000 contractual municipal workers.

Despite the chaos, MCD Mayor Mahesh Kumar later claimed in a press conference that both proposals had been successfully passed, asserting that the required number of councillors from their side were present to meet the quorum.

However, the Leader of Opposition strongly contested this, arguing that proper procedures were not followed and, hence, the proposals could not be considered officially approved.

Meanwhile, a top official said that the issue was under examination.

The commotion began when the AAP-led MCD attempted to introduce the proposals and the deputy commissioner did not appear, leading to a standoff.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded that the session proceed with the additional commissioner in charge, triggering a heated argument.

Members from both parties began displaying banners and raising slogans. AAP councillors chanted “Gundaagardi nahin chalegi” (thuggery will not be tolerated) and “Jai Bhim,” while BJP supporters countered with slogans like “Arvind Kejriwal, Sharm Karo” and “Mayor, Sharm Karo.” The two key proposals on the table included a house tax waiver, under which homeowners who clear their 2024-25 house tax dues would have their previous pending taxes waived.

Additionally, residential properties between 100 and 500 square yards would get a 50 per cent tax exemption, while properties under 100 square yards would be fully exempt. The second proposal aimed at regularising 12,000 municipal workers, a long-standing demand from employees.

Later, as the House was adjourned, Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khinchi, along with Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, addressed a press conference and declared that both proposals had been passed despite the disturbances.

He said that more than 70 AAP councillors were present in the House, ensuring the required quorum for the meeting.

He added that the session started on time but, like previous occasions, was once again disrupted by chaos.

BJP leaders were quick to challenge the mayor’s assertion, insisting that the proposals had not been passed through the proper legal process.

“The official procedure to pass a resolution was not followed. The Mayor’s claim is baseless,” said BJP Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh.

Later in the evening, Raja Iqbal Singh wrote to MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, urging him to declare the day’s proceedings “invalid and abandoned.” In his letter, Singh alleged that the MCD House session, scheduled for 2 pm, was manipulated by AAP councillors, who, along with the Mayor, entered the House at 1.50 pm rushed through the agenda, and adjourned the session within minutes.

Singh said that under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1952, the presence of the Commissioner or an authorized official is mandatory for conducting House proceedings, but none were present.

He further claimed that no BJP councillors were in the House when the agenda was passed, making the entire session “illegal.” The opposition also objected to the nature of the proposals included in the agenda, alleging that some had major economic implications for the MCD and required proper deliberation, which did not take place.

Singh accused the AAP of pushing these proposals in haste before its tenure ends, saying, "AAP, having lost its majority in the MCD House, is attempting to use this last meeting to make populist announcements."