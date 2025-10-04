Delhi RWAs adopt zero-waste model under umbrella bodies' initiative

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi are adopting zero-waste management practices in their neighbourhoods, as umbrella bodies spearhead efforts to make residential colonies self-sufficient in handling household waste.

United Resident Joint Action, the apex body of nearly 2,500 RWAs across the city has directed all its member associations to start composting, segregate waste at the source, and use wet waste to prepare compost for community parks and gardens, Urja president Atul Goyal said.

The initiative aims to promote local waste treatment, reduce landfill burden and create greener neighbourhoods, he said.

"At the community level, we are trying to make each colony responsible for its own waste," Goyal added.

"Segregation at source and composting within the colony are key steps to achieving a zero-waste model. We are also sensitising residents on how to properly dispose of garbage so that it doesn't end up in landfills," he explained.

Alongside Urja's efforts, another umbrella body -- URD (United RWAs Joint Action) said that it will sign an agreement on October 6 with an organisation to bring innovative ideas for zero-waste management in each locality.

The move will integrate scientific waste processing with community participation, URD president Saurabh Gandhi informed.

"New innovative ideas will make local waste management more efficient and sustainable," Gandhi said.

"Our plan is to ensure that every colony has a model in place where no waste leaves the locality untreated," he added.

Several RWAs have already begun implementing these measures. In Defence Colony, residents have set up compost pits and are using the manure for community gardens.

"This has changed how people look at waste. Earlier, we used to depend entirely on authorities collection, but now, people proudly show how their kitchen waste turns into compost that nourishes the plants around their homes," Defence Colony RWA president Ranjit Singh said.

The Delhi government is promoting zero-waste management in Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) by mandating source segregation.

RWAs and individual residents are required to segregate waste at source and process wet waste on-site.