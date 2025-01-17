Delhi RWAs seek more powers to tackle civic woes ahead of polls

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, several Resident Welfare Associations have demanded that their voice be heard to collectively find a solution to civic challenges facing the city like waterlogging, overflowing garbage and encroachment. The RWAs have demanded that they be empowered as consultative and execution bodies for local governance.

"RWAs should have a more defined role, including responsibilities like monitoring and submitting local development proposals to authorities," Atul Goyal, president of the United Residents Joint Action (URJA), an umbrella body that oversees 2,500 RWAs across Delhi, said.

Listing some suggestions to deal with the issues facing the city, he said, "We need local area plans tailored to the needs of each constituency to address the failures of state master planning." Authorities like 'Pedestrian and Walkway Authority,' 'Drainage and Sewerage Authority,' and 'Public Transport Review Authority' must be created for better integration and resource management, he said.

"The residents of Delhi are struggling to breathe clean air and are dealing with endless traffic jams. Even a little rain causes waterlogging, worsening the situation. Markets spill over due to encroachments, and overcrowded roads make commuting unbearable. When will these problems finally be resolved," BS Vohra, president of the North Delhi RWA Federation, asked.

Vohra said, "The towering garbage mountains not only harm the ecosystem but have become a glaring symbol of Delhi's failure in managing waste." "Encroachments on nearly every footpath have robbed people of their right to walk freely. At the same time, traffic jams at every corner make daily commuting an ordeal," he said.

Rajiv Kakria, a member of the Greater Kailash RWA and convenor of the Save Our City campaign, sought a solution to the worsening traffic conditions.

"Despite parking problems escalating, there is still no regulation on the rising number of vehicles per family. Unauthorised street vendors block roads in every market, adding to the chaos," he said.

Additionally, Saurabh Gandhi, president of the United Residents of Delhi, highlighted water issues plaguing many parts of the city.

"More than 75 colonies are facing severe water problems. Residents call us daily, complaining about irregular water supply and the lack of potable water in several areas," Gandhi said.

He also pointed out the lack of support from authorities, saying, "RWAs are dependent on MLAs for any development in their areas, but our voices often go unheard." During the time of the Bhagidari Yojana, RWAs had access to funds for development projects and weren't entirely dependent on others. "But now, our requests for empowerment remain unanswered," he added. PTI SHB DV DV