Delhi: Sadar Bazar Federation chief to hold protest against traffic congestion in area

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Sadar Bazar Federation president Paramjit Singh Pamma on Monday said he will stage a protest against the persistent traffic congestion in the area.

In a video on X, Pamma highlighted how mismanaged traffic affects shopkeepers, traders, and customers daily.

"There is severe traffic congestion here from morning till night. Everyone in the area is troubled, yet no concerned authority takes any action," he said.

Pointed out that overcrowding has led a rise in incidents of pickpocketing in the area, he said that he will hold a protest over the issue.

"Despite the heavy crowd, traffic police fail to take any action. The risk of pickpocketing here is very high," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the traffic police.