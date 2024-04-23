Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital organises free screening, awareness camp for breast cancer

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Aimed at combating breast cancer, a free screening and awareness camp was held here by the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in collaboration with an NGO.

Roli Singh, additional secretary, of the Union Health Ministry who graced the event held on Monday stated that breast cancer remains a significant public health concern in India. "Through initiatives like this camp, we aim to empower women with knowledge and provide them with accessible screening facilities. Early detection is crucial in improving treatment outcomes and saving precious lives. Regular screening and awareness are key weapons in our fight against breast cancer." "Camps like this play a vital role in demystifying the disease and encouraging women to prioritize their health without financial barriers," Singh said.

Dr Manish Choudhary, General Secretary of the NGO, Respect India, said, "Our collaboration with VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital underscores our shared commitment to supporting women's health and well-being. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and expanding the reach of such initiatives." Organized under the leadership of Dr Vandana Talwar, medical superintendent of VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, this collaborative effort aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide free screening facilities for early detection.

"Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women in India," said Dr Vandana Talwar.

Early detection through regular screening can make a profound difference in saving countless lives. "We encouraged all women to seize this opportunity and prioritize their health by participating in this camp," she said.

Respect India, a dedicated NGO at the forefront of the battle against breast cancer, has been working towards raising awareness, providing support, and promoting regular screening.

The free breast cancer screening and awareness camp offered clinical breast examinations at no cost to the attendees.

Respect India also provides educational resources and counselling services to empower women with knowledge and support. No prior registration was required, and the camp was open to all women.

About 200 women from across Delhi and neighbouring areas arrived early to avail themselves of the free screening services offered at the camp, Dr Talwar said.